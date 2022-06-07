Brooksyne “Jo” Price Mullis left this earthly life to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in eternal life on June 6, 2022. She leaves behind a legacy in her family and work that will forever impact the life of many.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 pm., Thursday, June 9th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service
Jo was born in Greensboro, NC to Jessie Hooks Denmark. She is the adopted Daughter of Brooks and Mary Price who raised and loved her in the beautiful town of Weddington, NC. She is a graduate of Wingate University. In her professional life she spent time training as a radiology tech at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte, NC before her travels took her work elsewhere. Wally’s time with Nationwide Insurance also took them to Raleigh and Asheville, NC.
She and Wally enjoyed traveling with their boys as they grew up. Her love for all things garden related was shared in her Gardening clubs and with her daughters in law and grandchildren. Upon Wally‘s retirement from Nationwide Insurance they moved to Emerald Isle, NC. While there they enjoyed the beach, their beautiful house on the sound, and having their grandchildren every summer for weeks at a time. During their retirement they continued travels by going to Germany and other countries where they had the memories to last a lifetime.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Brooks and Mary Price; her birth mother, Jessie Hooks Denmark, and her sister Della Denmark Williams.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Edward “Wally” Wallace Mullis, Sr; her devoted sons, Edward (Ed) Mullis, Jr and wife, Sandy; Steve Mullis and wife, Brenda; her grandchildren, Steven Mullis, Jennifer LaVelle and husband, Don; and Briana Mullis; her great grandchildren, Juliet, Adeline, and baby (due to arrive in November) LaVelle; her sister, Judy Denmark Blalock; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In Lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in her memory to The Children's Home Society of North Carolina at PO Box 14608 Greensboro, NC 27415 or at https://www.chsnc.org/donate/
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.