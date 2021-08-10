Louise O’Ham Upton Slade, 86, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at her home.
A service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Elizabeth Chapel in Blounts Creek.
Louise, known as Lulu, was born on June 1, 1935 to Kugler and Mary O’Ham. She graduated from Aurora High School and continued her education as a Beautician, paying for her schooling by shucking oysters. She was an artist and owned LuLu’s craft/flower shop, where her creativity was endless and taught paint classes. Her paintings were admired in the hallways of Carteret General Hospital and even in the White House. She owned The Bird’s Nest and could tell you anything you wanted to know about them. She inherited the green thumb and could grow anything. She loved her community at King’s Mill and made her daily rounds to help those in need or to spread some sunshine. LuLu was a student, teacher and entrepreneur. The most important thing in her life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She birthed four children and raised a fleet.
LuLu is survived by her 4 children and spouses, Nena and Jay Hamilton, Teresa and Rob Harris, Christopher and Karena Upton, and Mary and Jamie Sherwood; 8 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters.
LuLu was preceded in death by her parents, her husband's, Claude Upton and George Slade; and brother, Charles O’Ham.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to: Smyrna Free Will Baptist Church, 154 Flat Swamp Rd. Blounts Creek, NC 27814. Write on checks: Memo, Louise Slade.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
