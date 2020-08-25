Abbie Gaynor Gaskill Peppers, 89, of Stacy, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Ernest Laxton Jr. Interment will follow at the Stacy Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Abbie was born June 1, 1931, in Stacy to the late Leon and Edith Gaskill. She graduated as the salutatorian from Atlantic High School. In 1949, she married Joseph Willis Peppers. She retired from Duke Hospital at Sea Level as a ward secretary after working there for more than 20 years. She was a lifelong member of Stacy Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Clara Jo Pittman and husband David of Stacy; son, Leon Peppers and wife Mary of Stacy; sister, Linda Dixon and husband Elijah Dixon Jr. of Newport; grandchildren, Jody Peppers and wife Joyce, Jonathan Peppers and wife Kim, Joanna Pittman, Britney Pittman and Ryan Lawrence, all of Stacy; great-grandchildren, Kenli, Karsyn and Tyler Peppers and Garrison and Sydney Lawrence; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Ava and Arin Piner. Nieces and nephews of Abbie are Valerie Styron, Timothy Gaskill and Donna Faiella. There are also numerous great-nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her caregiver Teresa Salter of Atlantic and Dr. James Crosswell.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Doity Gaskill; and his wife, Joyce Gaskill.
Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, 1247 Highway 70, Stacy, NC 28581.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
