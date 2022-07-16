REV. DAVID O. VESPER, Newport
Rev. David O. Vesper, 80, of Newport, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. A celebration of life service, with military honors, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24, at Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Grady Simpson and Rev. Jerry Box. The family will receive friends following the service.
Sharon "Duck" Rogers, Beaufort
Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Aaron Moore Sr., Harkers Island
Aaron Bryan Moore Sr, 32, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church at Harkers Island. There will be a visitation one hour before the service.
EDWIN YATES NEAGLE JR., Morehead City
Edwin Yates Neagle Jr., 81, a resident of Morehead City, died Thursday, July 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 13th, at First United Methodist Church, Morehead City. Following the memorial service, you are invited to a catered barbeque luncheon in the Fellowship Hall, at which the family will greet friends.
