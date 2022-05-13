\Charles Lagle, Havelock
Charles Lagle, 78, of Havelock, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at home. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Gordon McQueen III, Morehead City
Gordon "C.J." McQueen III, 50, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at home. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Donald Salter, Morehead City
Donald Salter, 69, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at home. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Elinor Grice, Davis
Elinor Drane Grice, 87, of Davis, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
WILLIAM MICHAEL JOYCE, New Bern
William Michael Joyce “Mike”, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at East Carolina Medical Center, New Bern, NC. Mike had battled Parkinson’s disease for many years. Mike was born in New Bern. He attended West Carteret High School where he played basketball and football and continued with football while he was at NC State.
WANDA STOCK Morehead City
Wanda Stock, 89, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Wanda was born August 7, 1932, in Quincy, Illinois. After high school she married and raised 5 children. Later Wanda worked in retail and then at Blessing Hospital until she retired. Wanda enjoyed being outside and observing nature or cuddling up next to one of her animals to watch a soap opera.
