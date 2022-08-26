Glovinia “Winnie” Tate, 68, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. She loved music and dancing. She devoted her life to helping family, friends, and co-workers. Whether that meant being an empathetic shoulder to cry on or a non-judgemental ear to listen and give sound advice if needed. She worked for many years in housekeeping services at various businesses. One of the hotels she held near and dear to her heart was Oceanana Family Resort. It was the place she retired from after 15 years of employment and still visited on occasions to catch up with former co-workers that she grew to love like family.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Hubert Judon officiating. Entombment will follow at the church cemetery.
She was survived by her daughter, Glovinia Tate of Beaufort; three sons, Arthur Tate of Beaufort; Sidney Tate III of Beaufort; Jeremiah Tate of Greenville, NC; three grandsons: Arthur Tate Jr. and wife, Alayja, Elias Tate, Kash Tate; granddaughter, Sydney Tate; great granddaughter, Zuri Tate; two sisters, Lorretta Johnson and husband, Arizona of Beaufort; Nancy Benders of Beaufort; brother, Nathan Murrell and wife Lorraine of Beaufort; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lillie Murrell; husband, Sidney Tate Jr.; brother, Artis Murrell.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.