Barbara Edwards Stallings, 86, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Barbara was born on February 2, 1936, in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late Samuel and Carrie Williams Edwards. Her love for the Lord was expressed in numerous ways, especially through the hymns she loved to sing. She faithfully attended church and loved to read, crochet and was a whiz at words games. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Robert “Bob” Stallings Sr. of Morehead City; daughters, Lisa Brown and husband Elmer of Morehead City, NC and Terri Stallings of Morehead City, NC; son, Tim Stallings of New Bern; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Over the years, she had several beloved fur babies. Corgis, Maddie, Ginger and Maggie; and fur baby cats, Sissy, Oliver, Molly and Gracie
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, John Robert “Bob” Stallings Jr. and Samuel Todd Stallings; 2 sisters; and 5 brothers.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
