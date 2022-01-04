Frederick “Fred” Ray Tillery Sr., 96, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Public Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Due to Covid Restrictions, a Private Family Funeral will be held at St Stephen’s AME Zion Church. He will be laid to rest following the service in Greenwood Cemetery beside his Wife.
He was born on February 3, 1925 to the late John Randolph & Parmilla Gaskill Tillery in Morehead City. He Peacefully and Quietly joined his Wife Barbara along with Family and Friends that had gone before him as they welcomed him to the most joyous of reunions.
Fred attended Queen Street High School in Beaufort. He joined the Army and served during the end years of WWII at which time he was honorably discharged in 1949 and returned to Morehead City.
He joined the US Post Office and worked for 35 years and was a much requested bartender for Weddings & Private Events in the area for many years. In 1960, he met Barbara Walker, the new school teacher at W.S. King School and they married on June 9, 1963. They were married for 30 years until she passed away in 1994.
Fred was a faithful member of St. Stephen’s AME Zion Church, attending church every Sunday and never missed a live stream during COVID times. He was known to always carry Peppermint and Strawberry Candy and passed it out to everyone.
He leaves to cherish his memory One Son, Frederick Ray Jr. of the home; Three Daughters, Fredericka Tillery of Durham, Audra Tillery of Raleigh, Elizabeth Tillery-Meadows of Morehead City; Six Grandchildren; Three Great-Grandchildren; Sister, Althea Becton (Nick) of Havelock; and Brother Dr. Winifred Tillery (Lynette) of Raleigh; many Nieces, Nephews & Friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Donations be made to The Building Fund of St. Stephen’s AME Zion Church, 107 N 12th Street Morehead City or The John R. Tillery Memorial Scholarship at First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges Street Morehead City.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.NoeBrooks.net.
