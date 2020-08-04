Mildred Swink Padgett, 95, of Morehead City, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020,at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin & Robin Padgett, under hospice care.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City with the Rev. John Carswell officiating. The family will also receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service in Charlotte, followed by a memorial time with entombment at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Mint Hill with the Rev. John Harrill officiating.
For those unable to attend the full service in Morehead City, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Mrs. Padgett was born April 26, 1925, in Hollis and lived in Charlotte until 2006, when she and her husband, Russell, now deceased, moved to Morehead City to be closer to family. Mrs. Padgett was a bookkeeper for Case Brothers Piano Co. in Charlotte for many years. She was an active member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte for 40 years and a member of Parkview Baptist Church since moving to Morehead City in 2006.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved cooking and taking care of her family. She and her husband, Russell, always loved gardening together in the summertime when they lived in Charlotte. She had the gift of hospitality and always loved baking a cake or cookies or anything that was needed for an event at church and everyone always enjoyed what she made. Every summer, she would bake cookies for vacation Bible school, but made sure there were enough for the volunteer workers, as well as the children.
She is survived by her son, Kevin and wife Robin of Morehead City; two grandsons, Andrew Padgett and wife Alex and Matthew Padgett and wife Andrea of Fuquay Varina; great-granddaughter, Ellie of Jacksonville; three sisters, Jeanette Scruggs and husband Glenn of Forest City, Patsy Baker of Morganton and Linda Anderson and husband Charles of Hudson; and two brothers, Harold Swink of Morganton and Ivan Swink of Lawndale.
She was preceded in death by Russell Padgett, her loving husband of 63 years; her parents, Joseph Pinkney Swink and Ruby Sailors Swink; and siblings Pink Swink, Roy Swink, Elizabeth Hannah, Preston Swink, Paul Swink and Steve Swink.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to their family and friends for all their love, prayers and encouragement, as well as Carteret Home Health & Hospice for their kindness, care and support in helping take care of Mildred.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service Thursday at the church in Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carteret Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557, or Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
