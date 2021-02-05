Alvin Baxter Taylor, 95, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in the company of his beloved family.
His memorial will be announced this spring.
He was born June 20, 1925, in Marion to Charles and Nancy Taylor and was the youngest of six children. His father was a Baptist minister and instilled lifelong Christian values in all of his children.
Al enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 and was a World War II veteran. He served on several ships in the South Pacific and made lifelong friendships during that time. After the war, Al attended Catawba College, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1950 and received his certified public accountant designation soon after.
In the fall of 1951, Al married Mary Clayton Edwards of Mars Hill. They had a happy, loving marriage and celebrated their 60th anniversary just prior to Mary’s death in 2011. Mary was the love of his life.
Al and Mary moved to Durham in 1967, when he began a distinguished career at Central Carolina Bank. They lived near Hope Valley Country Club, which they joined, and both were avid golfers. Before his golfing days were done, Al had bragging rights to three holes-in-one. The Taylors made many friends and enjoyed socializing, traveling and frequent visits with their grandchildren. Al retired as senior vice president of accounting and auditing in 1990 after 23 years with the bank. After retirement, Al became very close to his next door neighbors, Phil and Joanie Richards, who brought their two dogs over for coffee and political arguments every day for 20 years. Al and Phil were the best of friends.
Al and Mary were avid Atlantic Coast Conference basketball fans and rarely missed the opportunity to cheer for their beloved Tar Heels, though truthfully, Mary was probably the bigger fan. Throughout his life, Al was known for his great sense of humor and definitely inherited the keen Taylor wit. He had a great smile and was always in the mood for a laugh. In his last few years, he developed a passion for singing, and it brought him much joy.
Al and Mary attended Yates Baptist Church in Durham for many years, which will be the location of a memorial service this spring, time and date to be determined.
Al is survived by his son, Roger Taylor and wife Teresa of Morehead City; and grandsons, Baxter Taylor and Kyle Fromm, both of Athens, Ga., and Max Taylor of Atlanta, Ga.; and granddaughter, Olivia Fromm of Crescent City, Calif. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews in North Carolina and beyond, several of whom considered Al their favorite uncle.
This past year was a difficult one for all of us, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s especially difficult on those in assisted living facilities, who are not allowed to see their families. Al’s loved ones are extremely grateful to Brookdale Senior Living of Morehead City for the excellent care and genuine love he received during his last year.
In lieu of flower, donations can be made in Al’s honor to Yates Baptist Church, 2819 Chapel Hill Road, Durham, NC 27707.
Arrangements are by Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.
(Paid obituary)
