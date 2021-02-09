Hattie Oden Henderson, 76, of the Bogue Sound community, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Spring Garden Missionary Baptist Church, 250 Bogue Loop Road, Newport. Interment will follow the service in Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City.
She is survived by her children, Donna Henderson of the home, Alfred Henderson Jr. of Newport, Gary Henderson of Peletier, Steven Henderson of Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Jamie Henderson of Havelock; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Kelvin Oden, Ronald Oden, William Oden, Diane Perkins, Fanny Jones and Virginia Chadwick.
Her viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations, 150 Williamsburg Parkway, Jacksonville.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations of Jacksonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.