Bessie Mae Green Pritchett, better known as Bessie Green; Mama; Granny; Nana, 104, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at home with her daughter.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am. A repass will be held at the church following the service.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Laveria Pritchett Murrell (Rodney) of the home; Four Grandchildren; Latasha Murrell (Eddie) Beaufort; Victoria Washington of the home; LaShaunda Coffey (Shawndale), Havelock North Carolina and Kendrick Frazier (North River). 6 Great Grandchildren; Eddie Murrell Jr (EJ), Gabrielle Murrell, Da’Maya Washington, Kamyia Lane, Kazara Coffey and Khamil Coffey as well a host of nieces and nephews, great and great great. A special thank you to her niece Gladys Sharp for being the Ram in the bush to step in and take the best care of my mother. Also, and special thanks to Tressa Carter for her service also when stepping in to take care of my mother until Jan 3rd.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Anna Spell, her brothers: John Spell, Allen Spell, Andrew Spell, Pearlie Spell, Joseph Spell and Moses Spell; her sisters: Rachell Spell, Maglee Perry and Mazie Brown; her first husband, Fred Allen Henry and last husband John Henry Pritchett.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
