Marjorie Amelia Stoy Holland, 79, lifelong resident of Beaufort, passed peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by her immediate family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Live Oak Grove Christian Church with Pastor Bill Pollard officiating.
Amy was born September 2, 1942, to Esther Gooding Stoy and was adopted by her father, Francis Stoy of Pennsylvania.
She married the love of her life Horace Holland, who preceded her in death March 31, 1997.
Amy was hardworking, ambitious and always learning, making her a multifaceted woman. Her career life included local auto and boat shops, City Clerk of Morehead City and employee at Cherry Point. She obtained a business degree while being employed that she put to use by opening Holland’s Shoe Store. She held learning as an important factor and volunteered with the Literacy Council well into her sixties. She served on the North Carolina Board of Elections and was very active in local politics. A true patriot!
She fiercely loved her family and three other things, coffee, cussing, and Marlboro cigarettes.
She was the beloved and feared mother of one son, Timothy Holland and proud Nana of granddaughter Samantha (Daniel) Earp. She will be missed by her ever faithful companion Jack Tracker, all of Beaufort. Sister Judy Heintz of Newport. Brother Leo (Susan) Stoy of Ebensburg PA, Sisters Susan (John) Smeed and Nancy (John) Uhrinek of Johnstown PA. A beloved Aunt and friend to many.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
