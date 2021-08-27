Tanya Lynn Baldauff, 38, of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
At the family’s request, all services will be private.
Tanya, is survived by her mother, and step-father, Patricia and Fred Vealey; four children, Sarah, John, Julie and Robert Baldauff; former husband and best friend, John Baldauff, Sr; brothers, Frederick and Dwayne Alcorn; sister, Brenda Hayun; and step-sister, Lee Blier; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
