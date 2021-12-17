Dora Mae Wallace Prichard, 85 of Havelock transitioned into her eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at Faith Tabernacle of Praise in Beaufort with Bishop Donald Crooms, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Carteret Memorial Gardens. Repass will be held at Bridgeway Church, 100 Lockhart Dr, in Beaufort, immediately following the interment.
Dora (Moa) was a member of Faith Tabernacle of Praise Church, where she loved to fellowship with her friends and family. She was a woman full of great faith, full of love, laughter and kindness. She loved to garden, fish, cook, spend time with her children and grandchildren, and saying funny things to make you laugh.
Moa, leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, Derrick Prichard (Sheila), Cornelius Prichard both of Havelock; and Starsky Prichard (Shannon) of New Bern; five daughters, Margaret Prichard of Morehead City; Tracy Reed (Frankie) of Beaufort; Lowzinia Gooding, Elsie Prichard and Melvinia Prichard all of Havelock. Five God-children, Rita Bender (Artis), Craig Morris both of Beaufort; Galetta White (Michael) of Havelock; Johnnie Mack Morris of Louisiana and James Smyles of Beaufort; sister-in-law, Francis Wallace of Portsmouth, VA; fourteen grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren, her special friend Louvenia Acklin and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
Dora was born June 18, 1936 in the Merrimon Community to the late Robert Wallace and Laura Kelly. She was married to the late Taft Prichard Sr. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Michael Prichard, Taft Prichard, Jr. and Timothy Prichard, her seven siblings, a granddaughter Tina Prichard, and two great granddaughters Aniyah Prichard and Shadayah George.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
