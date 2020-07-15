James Elbert Jones Sr., 83, of Beaufort, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His service is at 1 p.m. Friday at God's City of Refuge Cemetery, followed by interment.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Sue" Jones of the home; three sons, Jude Jones of Beaufort, Elbert James Jones Jr. of Newport and Milton Jones of Aurora; two brothers, Primrose Jones of Havelock and David Jones of Hephzibah, Ga.; two sisters, Florence Jones of Havelock and Barbara Botts of Pert Amboy, N.J.; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary of New Bern.
