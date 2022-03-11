Alycia Willis Waite, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home.
Alycia was born on September 14, 1939, in Atlantic, North Carolina, to the late Roland and Eula Willis. Living on the coast, Alycia spent plenty of time on the water where she enjoyed clamming, fishing, and throwing the cast net. Always full of energy, Alycia was constantly on the go. She loved her family and took great pride and joy in caring for each of them.
She is survived by her daughter, Jammie Gruber of Yanceyville; sons, JD Waite of Beaufort, John Waite of Williston, and Jesse Waite of Beaufort; 3 sisters; and 9 grandchildren, Crystal, Michael, Dana, Brandon, Amber, Jon, Tara, Julie Dawn, and Nicholas.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
