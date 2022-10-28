Frank John Hauman, Jr., 94, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home.
Frank “Buddy” was born on August 1, 1928, in Bay Shore, New York, son of Frank John Hauman and Ethel Eschwei. He and his sister, Joan, were raised by their maternal grandparents, Albert and Lucille Eschwei after being orphaned at a very young age. Ethel’s sister, Lillian and husband, Frank Glaysher, also helped raise the siblings along with their three sons, Gordon, David, and Douglas. They spent much of their young lives in Massapequa, NY on Long Island.
Frank served in the Army Air Force in Occupied Japan from 1946-1949 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He had many stories to tell about his time in the service. One was about his passage through the Panama Canal and the buddies with him on the voyage. He learned to play golf from his Japanese interpreter and said of him, “Always learn from a pro.”
Upon acceptance to Syracuse University on the GI Bill, he studied business administration and was particularly interested in mathematics and statistics. He received a BA in 1953. While at Syracuse, he met and married Ann Miller who was attending Crouse College of Art. They started a large family ending up with seven children, Lisa, Carla, Krista, Scott, Melinda, Andrew, and Stephen. Added to that are now 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He also had a beloved niece and nephew, Leslie and Michael.
He worked in a management capacity in several typewriter and computer peripheral manufacturing companies such as Royal, Olivetti Underwood, and Honeywell until his retirement in 1990 from Campton Electronics. He and Ann moved across the country with the ever-changing business world to cities such as Hartford, CT; Harrisburg, PA; Groton, MA; Edmond, OK; and Mt. Sterling, KY. They made countless friends along the way and after retirement settled in Beaufort, NC.
Frank’s hobbies were gardening, fishing and flying. He always had a substantial garden plot at each residence and took pride in his efforts to grow fresh produce. His interest in fishing began on Long Island, NY. The family cottage in Barton, VT provided a challenge to hook a trophy lake trout which proved to be quite elusive. The shore, inlets, and rivers around Beaufort offer a variety of fish and shellfish which kept him busy throughout retirement. Frank learned to fly small planes while in Oklahoma. It was a hobby in which he remained interested well into retirement. He flew out of the Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort instructing and giving tours along the coastal area and Outer Banks around Lookout Point.
Frank was a kind, loving, and generous soul, the model of a positive attitude. He had the best stories, songs, and games to entertain adults and children alike. Awaiting him in Heaven are his parents, grandparents, Aunt Lil & Uncle Frank, cousins Gordon & Douglas, sister Joan & nephew Michael, son Andrew, and beloved wife Ann.
Special appreciation from the family goes to Stephen Hauman for his devoted care of Frank and Ann (Mom and Pop) in their declining years. Many thanks also to Tammy Dorantich for her continued loving support of Frank and his family. 3HC hospice provided excellent care to Frank in his last days. Thanks also to the Munden Funeral Home for their professional services.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 215 Ann Street, Beaufort, NC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
