Larry “Marty” Martin Meadows Sr., 62, of Stella, died at home unexpectedly, on April 1st, 2023.
A funeral service was held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cedar Point on April 4th, followed by burial at the church cemetery.
A Celebration of Life honoring Marty was held at Little Doo Mud Bog on April 8th.
Marty was born on January 20th, 1961, in Jacksonville, NC, to Walter Martin Meadows and Trula Meadows. He was a graduate of West Carteret High School and Carteret Community College Law Enforcement program.
Marty served in the Army National Guard 1979-1985 and worked as a police officer for the Town of Emerald Isle 1985-1987.
He worked in construction and was a very talented heavy equipment operator for over 40 years. Marty coached T ball and baseball for over 20 years in Carteret County. He was a hunter safety coach for Croatan High School and Broad Creek Middle School as well as Vice President of the FFA Alumni at Croatan High School and was very active participating in numerous fund-raising events supporting the FFA. (His daughter, Mary Elizabeth is the current FFA president at Croatan High School).
He enjoyed mud bogging alongside Char, his children, and the “Ol’ Blue Racing Team” and could always be seen at the starting line when his kids were racing.
Marty enjoyed deer hunting with his family and loved the sound of the hounds on a deer trail. He also loved traveling to the mountains with his family.
Marty was a hardworking gentle giant, was always smiling, and had a one-of-a-kind laugh!
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Charlene Wilton Meadows; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Meadows of the home; sons, Larry Martin Meadows Jr. (wife Bri) of Swansboro, Austin Ray Meadows (girlfriend Madeline Morse) of the home; granddaughter, Mila Meadows of Swansboro; mother, Trula Meadows of Peletier; sisters, Lisa Wicks (husband Kerry) of Rocky Point, Teena Montgomery (husband Jeff) of Grifton; brother, Wally Meadows (wife Michelle) of Houston, Texas; and his fur buddy, Hunter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Meadows.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.jonesfh.org.
Memorial donations can be made to the Croatan High School FFA Chapter, 3355 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570.
