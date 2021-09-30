Jack D. Cody, 83, of Emerald Isle, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and announced by the family.
A native of Lexington, NC he was the loving husband to Windey Allen Cody and the son of the late Franklin and Annie (Leonard) Cody. He was a career Dispatcher Planner in the trucking industry; after retirement, he and Windey owned and operated Wind-Jack Produce Stand in Thomasville, NC. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was of the Methodist faith and proudly served our country in the United States Army.
To know Jack, is to know how much he loved his family and cherished his time with them, especially his dog, Josie. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Wendy Guzman and her husband, Joe of Thomasville; grandchildren, Mackenzi Byerly and Montgomery “Moe” Byerly; special nephew, Robert “Robbie” Allen; former spouse, Shirley C. Cody; and by numerous fishing buddies and friends at Bogue Inlet Pier.
He was preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Coastal Cremations and Funeral Care of Jacksonville is serving the family.
