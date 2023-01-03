Michael Gerard Decker, 66, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Reverend Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment, with military honors, will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Michael was born on April 26, 1956, in the Bronx, New York, to Donald and Marie Decker. He had a long and fulfilling career in the United States Coast Guard where he proudly served his country. Keeping up with current events, Michael was in tune with the political arena and was interested in all aspects of government. Always up for a challenge, he tackled difficult crossword puzzles with ease. He had a broad range of hobbies including golfing, fishing, and gardening, where he always enjoyed the great outdoors. Michael also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends who were happy to join him for delicious meals.
Michael will be remembered as a devoted husband of 40 years, a wonderful father, a proud grandfather, and a loving brother.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Elizabeth Decker also known as “Karen the Great”; daughters, Dorrian Marie Decker of Nesconset, NY, Erin Elizabeth Decker of Morehead City, NC and Meagan Anne Pellechia (Brian) of Harleysville, PA; son, Michael James Decker (Mila) of Orlando, FL; sisters, Jeanne Anderson (Paul) of Elkton, VA, Diane Decker (Daniel Bircher) of Steelton, PA, Maureen Beardsley (Mike) of Middleton, PA, Debra Decker of Harrisburg, PA, Linda Hagerty (Ed) of Enola, PA, Lori Platt (Mike) of Longwood, FL, and Elizabeth Conjar (Tom) of Enola, PA; brothers, Donald Decker (Samantha) of Vero Beach, FL, Dennis Decker (Laurie) of Camp Hill, PA, Matthew Decker (Joann) of Camp Hill, PA, Darren Decker (Tammy) of Harrisburg, PA, and Danny Decker (Dawn) of Hedgesville, WV; grandchildren, Javon, Gabriel, Michael, Caleigh, Cade, Jayden, Charles, and Elise; and the best dog in the world, Sadie.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Donald Decker.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
