Antwan Maurice Walker, 35, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Beaufort.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort with the Rev. Annie Henry officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. For those who wish, you may view the service live on Noe Funeral Service’s Facebook page.
He is survived by his father and bonus mother, Chris and Clara of Columbia, S.C.; sisters, Marquita Walker of Columbia, S.C., and Kristin Oglesby of Jacksonville, Fla.; maternal grandmother; paternal grandmother; grandmother; great-grandmother; a niece; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Zina Vona Morris.
The viewing will take place an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.