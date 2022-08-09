Nelda Braxton Creech, 69, of Newport, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Nelda was born on December 22, 1952, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was the only child of Earl and Nell Braxton. Nelda grew up in Kinston and graduated from Kinston High School in 1971. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Social Work in 1974 and a master’s degree in Rehabilitation Counseling in 1980, both from East Carolina University.
Nelda went to work with Vocation Rehabilitation in Kinston in 1975 as a counselor and transferred to work in Carteret County in 1981. She was employed as a counselor, counselor-in-charge, and a Quality Development Specialist until she retired in May 2005 with 31 years of creditable service. During her career, she was an active member with many different leadership roles in the National Rehabilitation Association. She was the founding chairperson of the Morehead City Mayor’s Committee and the late encompassed Carteret County for the Disabled. She received numerous awards to include a Leadership Award for the Department of Health and Human Services for Statewide and Human Services for Statewide Leadership Performance. After retiring from Vocation Rehabilitation in 2005, she began working at Carteret Community College as a coordinator of the Life Structure Program, working with individuals on probation. Nelda worked there for 7 years.
Nelda married Tommy Creech in 1981 and they remained married until his death on February 21, 2019. Nelda enjoyed people along with travel, boating, beach and all types of music.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Morehead City and The Faith Fellowship Class. Nelda always felt the love, support and prayers of the class. Nelda was blessed with many special friends with which she always cherished their time together.
She is survived by her children, Trey and wife Tori of Raleigh, NC, Kristy Creech Wells and husband Todd of Rocky Mount, NC, and Stacy Creech Gandini and husband Michael of Wake Forrest, NC. Also, grandchildren, Sarah, Emma and Alec Gandini, Gavin Wells, and Madeline Creech.
Nelda was preceded in death by her father, Earl Braxton and husband, George “Tommy” Creech.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
