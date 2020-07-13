Joyce Davis Connelly, 71, of Cove City, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel with the Rev. Jason Jones officiating.
Joyce is survived by one daughter and several cousins.
It was Ms. Connelly’s wish to extend a special thank you to Jason Jones, David Moore, Bryan White, Donald Earl and Sherry Riggs.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
