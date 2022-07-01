Christopher Allen “Chris” Brock, 52, of Otway, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Chris's obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. The service will remain on the website for 90 days.
Chris was President of Coastal Press in Morehead City, a local business founded in 1948, and where he and his family have served Carteret County since 1996.
Chris’ commitment to his community was a way of life for him. Inspired by the events of 9/11, Chris became a firefighter in 2003 and an EMT in 2004. As a former chief, Chris Brock was known throughout the county as a compassionate first responder and a skilled leader. One of his many legacies will be his special way of inspiring the next generation of firemen and EMTs to be their best and to serve with pride and dedication.
Chris loved East Carteret High School, his adopted alma mater, with his faithful support of its students, especially sports. Down East was his home, and the people of Down East were his family, and he worked and gave faithfully to causes and needs, as well as supporting opportunities for young people and their future. He will be missed in so many ways it will be impossible to fill the void he leaves.
Chris leaves behind many friends, all with their own treasured memories of stories and traditions with Chris and his many kindnesses. From Christmas decorations to storm preparation, Chris was the “go-to” person for fun, as well as help in his neighborhood. He was a true friend to all, young and old, caring for others in whatever way was needed. From Pop Warner football to neighborhood repairman, Chris shared his time with a sincere willingness to help others, no matter what the sacrifice. His love for cars and animals, football, and living life “to the max” will never be forgotten.
Above all, Chris was a family-man. He was surely “the best dad” imaginable for his two children, Andrew and Addison, and a dedicated, fun-loving husband for their mother and his beloved wife of more than 20 years, Dawn. Chris and Dawn were together in all things - as business partners, parents, community volunteers and friends, they were one. Together they built their home as the center of love and support for friends and family, and especially for their beloved dogs, Macie and Marlow.
Chris leaves behind his wife, Dawn Lewis Brock of the home; son Spc. 4 Andrew David Brock, US Army, of Ft. Carson, Colorado; daughter Addison Taylor Brock of the home; parents, Steve and Diane Brock of Morehead City; brother, Jonathan Edward “Jon” Brock of Charlotte; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene Allen and Ruby Sharp Brock and Ida Lamb Leggett.
Memorial donations can be made to the Brock Family Education Fund at State Employees Credit Union, 1900 Live Oak Street, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
