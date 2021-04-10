Mack Ray Edmondson, 68, of Williston, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Mack was born Jan. 20, 1953, in Portsmouth, Va., to the late Oscar and Jessi Ruth Edmondson. He married Maria and they were blessed with 35 loving years together. Mack owned his own irrigation company, which he greatly enjoyed. He was a talented man who enjoyed fixing anything that needed repaired. In his free time, he could be found fishing on the beautiful Crystal Coast.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Edmondson of the home; and nephew, Christopher Presser of Greenville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Cecilia “C” Clark; and sister, Susan Presser.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Mack may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
