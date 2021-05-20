David Powell, 79, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Living Waters Church of God of Prophecy, officiated by the Rev. Marvin Brisson Jr.
David was born Feb. 21, 1942, in LaGrange to the late Herman and Beulah Powell, the youngest of four children. Growing up on a farm was interesting and instilled within him an outstanding work ethic. David was a true patriot to his country, serving four years active duty with the U.S. Coast Guard, serving in Libya and stationed at Fort Macon and Texas, and then two years in the reserves as an engine mechanic. Following the military, he was employed with civil service and he worked 39 dedicated years. Always one to be busy and a jack of all trades, he also was skilled in the field of HVAC work.
David was blessed to marry his sweetheart of 58 years, Shirley Powell. They spent many happy times together raising their family, traveling and even fishing together. David was quite musically inclined. Not only could he play the guitar, but he could also play the fiddle, banjo, bass and many more instruments. His singing voice was much appreciated as well, and he enjoyed being a part of various singing groups.
David loved being around people and could always find a familiar face. His outgoing personality was a great addition to his church, Living Waters Church of God of Prophecy, where he served as a deacon. His love for the Lord was evident to those who were blessed to call him a friend. David will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Powell of the home; daughters, Debra Borchers and husband William of Cape Carteret and Teresa Saranichole Spangler and husband Donald E. Spangler III of Taylorsville; brothers, Richard Powell and Bobby Powell; grandchildren, Lily Alaina Lynn Spangler, Danielle Mackenzie Brisson, Ethan David Brisson, Jared Borchers, Stephen Borchers and Gabrielle Borchers; and great-granddaughter, Paisley Brisson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Morton; and grandson, Colton Alexander Brisson.
As an expression of sympathy, potted plants are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
