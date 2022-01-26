Leroy Heller, Beaufort
Leroy F. Heller, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home. Service are incomplete and pending at this time, Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ANNA MARIE TENNYSON, Beaufort
Anna Marie Tennyson, 72, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CORY CURTIS ROSIER, Newport
Cory Curtis Rosier, 43, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOSEPHINE AUGUSTINE CURTIS VONVILLE, Newport
Josephine Augustine Curtis VonVille, 77, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Josephine was born in Findlay, Ohio, on October 13, 1944, to the late Clayton and Marion Curtis. Following high school, she attended Ohio State University and went on to have a career as a computer analyst in the marketing field.
ERNEST LYNN "BUZZY" REDDING, Rocky Mount
Ernest Lynn "Buzzy" Redding, 74, of Rocky Mount, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his home on Emerald Isle. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
