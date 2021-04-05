Laura Anne Savin, 59, of Havelock, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Her visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Laura worked at Henry's Tackle, which is now known as Big Rock Sports LLC, in Morehead City, then she left to take care of her son, Bruce, and ailing father, Thomas. She returned to the workforce and began working at Croatan Village Facility in the memory care unit. Laura loved her sea turtles and all animals. She enjoyed listening to music, but refused to listen to songs written after the 80s. Laura always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Richard Bruce Savin; and son, Bruce Thomas Savin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Anna Chernouskas; and brother, George Thomas Chernouskas.
The family would like to thank CarolinaEast Medical Center for the help, support and care it gave to Laura during her time there.
Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Laura Anne Savin.
(Paid obituary)
