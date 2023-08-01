Norine Ann Moreland, 70, of Morehead City, passed away Friday July 28, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday August 8, 2023, at First Freewill Baptist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Interment will follow in Bayview Cemetery.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy Moreland (John), brothers, Richard Shewell (Debbie), James Shewell (Suzanne), close friend and caregiver, Bettie Purifoy, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
Norine was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mildred Shewell.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
