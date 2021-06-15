William "Bill" Peter Cote, 68, of Newport, passed away Tuesday evening, June 8, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. He died peacefully with his family at his side.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church in Morehead City. A reception will be held following the service.
Bill was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Gardner, Mass. At 6 years of age he played the accordion and went on to play several instruments. He found his niche in tuning and repairing pianos. He played at many venues in the area, including Snug Harbor for many years. Bill loved playing standards, blues, show tunes and jazz.
Bill loved the Lord and his word, and he had a passion for learning scriptures and teaching Bible studies. He loved his church family at Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church and was their pianist for many years.
Surviving him is his loving wife of 37 years, Bette Bothun Cote of Newport; their precious daughter, Celeste and her fiancé Taylor Bradley of Wilmington; his aunts, Kathy Currier at Washington, N.C., and Shirley Ryan of Yorktown, Va.; niece, Amy Young of Florida; sisters-in-law, Corrine and husband Roger Tobolt, Eunice and husband Roger Digre, Mavis and husband Ken Bolin and Janet Nelson, all of Minnesota, and Donna and husband Dan Boren of Goldsboro; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Cote; his sister, Martha Florence; brother, David Cote; nephew, Scott Frenette; and brother-in-law, Tom Nelson.
The family extends appreciation to Dr. Alonzo Davis and his staff for their care over the years and the nurses who cared for Bill during the end of his life at Carteret Health Care.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.