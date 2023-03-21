Lavonne Mann Pollard, 87, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Carteret House.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 25th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Price. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, March 24th at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Lavonne was born on February 28, 1936, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Roy and Ruby Mann. Growing up on a farm, Lavonne was no stranger to hard work. She helped with the hog killings and learned to cook good old country food. Lavonne was an outstanding student in high school as well as a competitive athlete, earning her the role of Captain of the Newport Basketball Girls Team. As a skilled seamstress, she enjoyed making her own clothes and dresses. Lavonne made delicious desserts, including the best lemon pie and her famous strawberry shortcake, which she would always make her son Tommy on his birthday.
Lavonne was a member of the Church of Christ in Morehead City. A strong supporter of our local education system, she served on the Carteret County Board of Education for 4 years. She worked for the Carteret County Transportation Bus where she was a friendly face to all. Lavonne later worked with Conner Mobile Home as their bookkeeper and accountant.
Being a mother was her most cherished role. Actively involved in her children’s lives, she helped with their school field trips, went to all their basketball games, and served as a den mother for Cub Scouts. Her care and involvement also extended to her grandchildren whom she adored and treasured. As her parents got older, she became a caregiver to them and later to her brother as well. Her nurturing heart blessed numerous lives over the years including the foster children that she so graciously loved and cared for.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her children, Danny Garner and Tommy Garner, both of Newport, and Julie Garner Quinlan of Clarksville, TN; step-daughters, Karen Allen and husband Forrest of Newport, Janet Heath and husband R.J. of Farmville, Angie DiNello and husband Frank of Savannah, GA and Lisa Bristle and husband Jim of Newport; grandchildren, Jason Garner of California, Hannah Garner of North Carolina, Andrea Garner of North Carolina, and Keely Quinlan, Madeline Quinlan, and Erin Quinlan, all of Tennessee; step-grandchildren, Mason Allen of North Carolina, Noah Allen of North Carolina, and Olivia DiNello and Lewis DiNello, both of Georgia; great-grandchild, Oliva Garner of California; step-great-grandchildren, Hallee Allen and Colin Allen of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Manly Mason Pollard in 2021; sister, Thelma M. McKenny; and brother, Roy L. Mann Jr.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
