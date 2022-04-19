John “Little John” Eldred, 66, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23rd, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Rev. Manley Rose Jr. The family will receive friends following the service.
John was born on November 17, 1955, at the Morehead City Hospital, to the late Kenneth and Kathleen Eldred. He graduated with the West Carteret High School Class of 1974 and went on to work at the State Port where he worked as a Forklift Operator.
John’s love for the Lord was the strength of his life. He was a longtime member of Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island where he enjoyed playing with their praise band for over 20 years. Known by so many in our community as a talented and gifted musician, he blessed numerous lives and filled the air with his great melodies. As a little league coach, John enjoyed teaching and encouraging youngsters. His selflessness didn’t end there, he was also a member of the Morehead City Fire Department, always ready to give back to his community.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan William Eldred and wife Jessica of Morehead City and brother, Kenny Eldred and wife Peggy of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Refuge Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 280, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
