Adolphine “Dolly” Maria Hart, 87, of Swansboro, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home.
A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday October 4, 2022, at 10:30am, at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Inurnment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
