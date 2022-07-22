Paul Andrew Shook, 54, of Wilmington, formerly of Swansboro, died Monday July 18, 2022, at Lifecare of Wilmington.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mildred Catholic Church Cemetery in Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
