Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who knew him.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Veronica “Vee” Page of the home; daughters, Kerry Stanton (Jason) of Morehead City and Allison Vickers (Ronaldo) of Beaufort; one grandchild, Zachary Vickers of Wilmington; six nieces and one nephew.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Sally Page; two brothers, Jack Page and William Page; one sister, Delores Doub; and nephew, Glenn Doub.
Ed was a Vietnam veteran who served his country proudly. He was the owner of Custom Exteriors in Atlantic Beach until he retired.
The family requests that donations be made in his name St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
