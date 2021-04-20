Neil Hermsen, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home.
There will be no service.
Neil was born April 16, 1948, in Hackensack, N.J., to the late Christoffel and Ruth Hermsen. His love for the great outdoors and guns were his inspiration, which led him to his craftsmanship of high-end firearms, specializing in shotguns. He was well known for restoring, rebuilding and engraving top-of-the-line firearms. He was uniquely skilled at engraving and inlaying gold by hand. His work was commissioned by Bing Crosby, Tom Selleck, Brian Busch, Hank Williams Jr. and many other collectors.
His outdoor interests included golfing, the sports of deep sea and fly fishing, the thrill of a good hunting expedition and the intricate task of training bird dogs. He was fascinated with nature, physics and the natural science of astronomy in our great world. He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. Neil was frequently seen with a dry martini and good cigar. He played the piano, accordion and violin and enjoyed listening to classical music.
He is survived by his significant other, Margaret Capps of the home; daughters, Jennifer Swink and husband Chris and Jessica Hermsen and significant other Jason Davis, all of Winston-Salem; sisters, Ruthann Hermsen of Portland, Pa., Sue Roberts and husband John of Manahawkin, N.J., Joyce Padmos and husband Lou of Graham and Denise Sobh and husband Walid of Wayhaw; adored grandchildren, Ashlyn Elizabeth Swink and John David Neil Swink; and faithful English setter, Adele.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Deubel.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Neil may be made to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission “Education Centers and Programs,” 1702 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
