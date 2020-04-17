Ruth Mason Knudsen, 85, of Bettie, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Pruitt Health – Sea Level.
A private family graveside service for Ruth will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Arthur Family Cemetery in Bettie, officiated by Jay Noe. Extended family and friends are invited to watch the service live at facebook.com/noefuneralservice/.
She is most remembered for her love of her family. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, gardening and her favorite dog, Cinnamon “Pookie.”
Ruth is survived by her sons, David P. Smith and Harold Knudsen, both of Bettie; sisters, Mildred Beacham of Beaufort, Doris Small and husband William of Mill Creek, Linda Davis and husband Jerry of Williston, Catherine Baca of Morehead City, Shirley Mason of New Bern, Joyce Gaskill of Stacy and Paula Howington of Atlantic Beach; brothers, Jimmy Mason of Beaufort, Gene Mason of Morehead City, Michael Mason of Havelock, Gordie Mason of Newport, Perry Mason of Straits and Phillip Mason of Atlantic; and grandchildren, Mike Knudsen and wife Amy of Timberlake, Mark Knudsen and wife Tammy of Youngsville, Clay Knudsen and wife Sarah of Bettie, Cameron Knudsen of Beaufort, Kathy Smith of Panama City, Fla., Michelle Henderson and husband Chris of Panama City, Fla., Allen Smith of Atlanta, Ga., Clayton Smith and wife Amanda of Panama City, Fla., Joni Dawson and husband Chad of Brunswick, Ga., Mary Becker and husband Tim of Beaufort, Megan Frazier and husband AJ of Milledgeville, Ga., and Ginny Smith of Milledgeville, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Knudsen; parents, Primrose and Helena Mason; sons, Victor and Richard Smith; granddaughter, Shannon Smith; sister, Hazel Bunker; and brothers, Elton, Ralph and Gerald Mason.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ruth’s name can be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org
