JOHN MOSIER, Newport
John Mosier, 62, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. John was born on June 12, 1960, in Delaware Township, New Jersey, to the late Robert Harry Mosier and Jill Elizabeth Mosier.
Maxine Lynch, Wilmington
Maxine McLohon Lynch, 86, died on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, in Newport, NC of natural causes. She was a resident of Carteret House and was surrounded by love every day and through the end. Maxine was the only child of Jarvis McLohon of Ayden, NC and Blanda Lee of Atlantic, NC.
Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie
Elbert Ray Fulcher, 63, of Bettie, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Ray was a lifelong commercial fisherman. The family will celebrate his life privately. He is survived by his significant other, Bobbie Styron of Bettie; son, Josh Fulcher of Morehead City; daughter, Amy Chilton of Beaufort.
WILLIAM EDWARD IVIE, Morehead City
William Edward Ivie, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 22, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. William Ivie Jr. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
WILLIAM "BILL" GILBO, Morehead City
William “Bill” Gilbo, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Bill was born on March 10, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late William and Majella Gilbo.
FRANK JOHN HAUMAN JR., Beaufort
Frank John Hauman, Jr. 94, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
