Colleen Willis, 85, of Harkers Island, passed away, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by the Rev. Dell Murphy, Anthony Nelson and Craig Guthrie. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the Willis family while practicing safe measures.
Ms. Willis was a beautiful Christian woman who loved the Lord. She enjoyed her church family at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she was a longtime member.
She is survived by her son, Larry M. Mason and wife Sandra of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Lance Mason and Jeremy Aniballi; and great-grandchildren, Dakotah Mason, Sierra Aniballi, Emerson Mason and Khloe Mason; and nephew, Ricky Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donzlee Willis; parents, Matilda Willis Moore and Allen Moore Jr.; and brother, Bill Moore.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.