Connie Lawrence Fulcher, 75, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home.
The memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Peters United Methodist Church in Morehead City, the visitation is prior from 12:30-1:00p.m. The interment will follow in Bayview Cemetery.
She was retired from the Carteret Craven EMC; and was also a long-time member of St. Peters United Methodist Church where she was active in the Bible study group when she was able.
Connie was born September 8, 1946, in Carteret County.
She is survived by her daughter Dyana Willis (Donnie) grandsons, Christopher Mason and Tyler Willis (Sarah Beam), son-in-law Chris Mason, sister Ella Gillikin, her Kitty Cats Sweet Pea and Duck, as well as many other nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Josephine Lawrence. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband William Gordon Fulcher, daughter Leslie Fulcher Mason, sister Deana Lawrence and two brothers Walter and William Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Carteret County Humane Society or Paws and Mutts of Morehead City.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
