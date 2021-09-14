Romas “Sonny” Templeton White Jr., 90, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City. The family requests attendees wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. www.noefs.net.
