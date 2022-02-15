Connie Easter, 70, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at her home.
Her memorial service will be 3pm on Saturday, Feb. 19th at Soundview Original Freewill Baptist Church, with a visitation one hour prior.
Connie was born on October 10, 1951, in Columbia, South Carolina to her loving mother Jean Smith. She was a devout member of Soundview Baptist Church. Connie loved her church family and treasured her time with them. She was a people person and enjoyed talking with most anyone. Her love for the lord was front and center in her life. Even when Connie was ill, you never once heard her complain. A true woman of God. She will forever be missed.
She is survived by her husband, David Futtrell, of the home; daughter, Patricia Fleak, of Morehead City; son, Jerry Wayne Willis Jr., of Newport; sisters, Bonnie Beard of Boone, NC., Janet Smith of Morehead City, Dottie Price of Havelock, NC; grandchildren, Skyler Willis, Kayden Willis, Sharon Head; and one great grandchild.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Smith; mother, Jean Smith; husband, Frankie Easter; and brother, Edward Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses by going to https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/connie-easter-memorial-fund/6474/.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at mundenfuneralhome.net.
