Vernon Daniels, Cedar Island
Vernon Marshall Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Howard Jones, Beaufort
Howard “Steve” Jones, 74, of Atlantic, originally of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Steve served in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. Steve worked for over 32 years for Luther L. Smith Seafood Company as a truck driver and was well known by his CB handle “Down Easter”. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day.
ALLEN FRANK ANDREWS, Atlantic Beach
Allen Frank Andrews, 64, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home. Allen was born on June 17, 1958, in Chula Vista, California to the late Dewey Andrews and Betty Bowersox. He honorably served in the United States Army.
