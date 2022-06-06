Cynthia “Cindy” Terrell Allen, 71, of Carolina Beach, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 9th, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Rev. John Ben Thompson Jr. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Cynthia, or Cindy as she was affectionately known, was born on January 6, 1951, in Burlington, NC, to the late Ben Harding Terrell and Irene Aldridge Terrell. She was married to her loving husband for 26 years and was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Joe Allen; son, Michael Scott Cobb of Burlington; daughter-in-law, Susan Amburn Cobb of Mebane; brothers, Richard E. Terrell of Stockbridge, Ga., Benjamin J. Terrell of Burlington, NC; grandchildren, Madeline Cobb and Zachary Cobb of Mebane.
Cindy was preceded by her parents, Ben and Irene Terrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
