Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 6th at New Bern National Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Regina Harrison. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Margie was born on August 26, 1942, in Lumberton, North Carolina, to the late John Moody Smith and Jannie Evans Smith. Margie obtained her Batchelor’s degree in education from Pembroke College. She devoted 32 years teaching children in the Swansboro community. Her warmth and compassion touched the lives of so many students.
Sunny weather and salt air were the perfect combinations for Margie, who loved living on the coast. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Always active, Margie enjoyed a variety of activities, including boating, fishing, dancing, working out at the gym and trips along the coast.
Known for her amazing culinary skills, Margie cooked delicious meals and specialized in baking scrumptious cakes. She always made a point to make her family and friends their favorite cake, whether it was a homemade strawberry cake or a pig-picking cake. Margie was a talented seamstress with a passion for quilting, much to the delight of family and friends who benefited from her talents.
Margie’s love for the Lord was evident in her daily example and her faithful attendance at Swansboro United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over 50 years. Her daughter and son-in-law were the joy of her life, and nothing gave her greater joy than her granddaughter, whom she was so proud of.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie John Reynolds and husband Mark of Emerald Isle; sister, Minnie Ann Beard and husband Daniel of Fayetteville; brother, John Moody Smith Jr. of Lumberton; granddaughter, Sarah Evans Reynolds of Raleigh; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband and the love of her life, Robert Calvin Wright, who passed away on December 19, 1980; sister, Patsy Lewis; and brothers, James Ephraim Smith and Harry Lee Smith.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
