Anthony Joseph DiFiore, 87, of Emerald Isle, was carried by the Lord to his heavenly home Friday, May 15, 2020, at Olde Knox Commons at the Villages of Mecklenburg Inc. in Huntersville.
Due to the issues of COVID-19, the family will celebrate his life at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Anthony was born on July 24, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Steve and Elisa DiFiore. He graduated from St. Anthony’s High School in Smithtown, N.Y., in 1950 and received his BA degree from St. Joseph’s College, N.Y., in 1978. He served from September of 1951 until September of 1955 aboard the U.S.S. Laws, DD-558, with the 72nd Destroyer Division of the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the Korean coast in the South China Sea in Japan, as well as stateside in California.
In 1957, on Feb. 24, he married the love of his life, Roseanne D’Apice. They were married for 63 years. After his retirement from AT&T, he worked in Roslyn, N.Y., in the Air National Guard as a master sergeant. Upon his retirement, he and Roseanne moved to Emerald Isle in 1995, where he became very involved with St. Mildred Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. In 2013, Anthony wrote a book a called “Papa Remembers.”
Anthony is survived by his wife, Roseanne DiFiore of the home; daughter, Grace Russomanno and her husband Christopher of Emerald Isle; sons, Anthony DiFiore and wife Maria of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Steven J. DiFiore and wife Jennifer of Statesville; grandchildren, Melanie, Rachel, Steven, Nicholas, Courtney, Nichole, Christopher, Melina, Samantha, Melanie, Mackenzy, Allyson and Isabella; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Elisa DiFiore; brother, Joseph Mario DiFiore; and sisters, Anne Petraca and Grace DiFiore.
Anthony was a great man, warm soul and had an infectious spirit. He had a special way of story telling and a contagious energy that grabbed you and pulled you in. His motto was simple: Adore God, love your family and friends and honor your country. He was loved and will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or St. Mildred Catholic Church, 653 Old Hammock Road, Swansboro, NC 28584.
