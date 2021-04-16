Martin Richard Cupples Sr., 77, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Dick served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Martin Cupples of the home; son, M. R. Cupples of Altoona, Pa.; daughter, Michelle Richards of Wilmington; and grandsons; as well as a brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the humane society of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
