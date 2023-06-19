Dr. Scott Rice, 68, of Lake Worth, FL, formerly of Morehead City, NC, entered eternal life on February 22, 2023.
Scott was a compassionate and caring family physician in his hometown for 24 years. Scott loved his patients as much as they loved him. He was an avid surfer always looking for great waves.
He is predeceased by his parents Theodore and Frankie Rice of Morehead City and his brother Ted Rice of Baldwinsville, NY.
Scott is survived by his children Philip Scott Rice Jr of Savannah, GA, Hannah Rice (Cooper) of Denver, CO, Katie Stillman of Denver, CO, and Beth Stillman (Angie) of Greenville, NC, and their mother, Nancy Rice of Swansboro, NC. He had one granddaughter Airalyn Rain Durham of Denver, CO. Also surviving are his brother, Greg Rice (Teresa) of Morehead City, and nephews, Jon Rice (Ashley) of Durham, NC, Zach Rice (Shauna) of Syracuse, NY, and Jamie Rice of New York City. He also leaves behind his special love, Tina Jackson of Wellington, FL.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday June 24th, at 10 AM, at Fort Macon oceanside bath house area at Atlantic Beach, NC. We will be celebrating the lives of both Scott and his brother, Ted. We will be on the far-right side of the parking lot in the shelter area to the right of the path to the ocean. A paddle out is planned in their honor afterwards if you would like to participate. Rev. Tom Tapping of One Harbor Church will be officiating.
