Danis Caryn Harris, 32, of Hubert, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home.
Her celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
She is survived by husband, Justin Harris of the home; daughter, Hayli Mae Hilburn of Newport; stepchildren, Katelyn Harris, Cameron Harris and Carlynn Harris, all of Jacksonville; mother, Danis Jeffords of Hubert; and brother, Chad Jeffords of Hubert.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles David Jeffords.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hayli Mae Hilburn Education Fund through First Citizens Bank.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
